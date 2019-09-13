DUT suspends lectures after protest over student's stabbing

Students at the Durban University of Technology shut down the institution on Friday and marched to a Durban hospital following the stabbing of a student in a lecture room on Monday.

First-year industrial engineering student Sandile Ndlovu is fighting for his life after he was brutally assaulted in a lecture room at the university’s Steve Biko campus. Ndlovu's uncle, Tshepo Mokoena, told TimesLIVE on Friday that although Ndlovu was still in a critical condition, they were hopeful.

Lectures were suspended after students protested and marched to City Hospital, where Ndlovu is in the ICU, to hold a prayer meeting outside.

"As students, we are fighting for safety and justice for Sandile because we feel unsafe at res and on campus with all the things that are happening; students are being stabbed,” said Lucy Zucula.