Halala! Thuli Madonsela receives honorary doctorate from UKZN

13 September 2019 - 07:21 By Jessica Levitt
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela received an honorary doctor of laws degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Thursday.

The university said Madonsela was recognised for “her tireless dedication to the constitution and her outstanding contribution to the betterment of South African society”.

Responding to the accolade, Madonsela said she was grateful.

