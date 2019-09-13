Mzansi on crime stats: 'We are at war with ourselves'
The latest crime statistics, delivered in parliament on Thursday by police minister Bheki Cele, police commissioner Khehla Sitole and SAPS statistics chief Maj-Gen Norman Sekhukhune, have shocked SA.
Gauteng and the Western Cape dominated the top 30 police stations at which most crimes were reported. The provinces have 19 stations on the list. Combined, the 30 stations recorded 20.5% of murders in SA, with most reporting an increase in the crime. The stats revealed 736 murders were committed by children.
Residential robberies increased by 0.8%, with Sandton, Nyanga and Mondeor among the hot spots.
On social media, people called for communities to work with police to take a stand against crime. Others expressed outrage.
Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
Communities must join the fight against crime. Not only rely on police. Criminals come from our communities not from caves or bushes. #CrimeStats2019 pic.twitter.com/j0to7xKz4o— Vincent (@Da_Vince2) September 12, 2019
So entlek, we don't have a police force😮. These numbers are frightening. And I stay in Cape Town 😨. Yho! #CrimeStats2019— EzamaZondi 👸 (@PelisaS) September 12, 2019
Always having to look over my shoulder every time I'm going by my daily business because of shady characters adds to my anxiety. Even worse when you're going to catch a taxi on your way home from work. #JoburgCBD #IAmNotSafe #CrimeStats2019 #SouthAfrica— Bongani Prasello Mavundla (@IamPrasello) September 12, 2019
I see the #CrimeStats and they worrying. Question is, with all the murders and sexual assault cases, how many of them have been solved? How many of them are being investigated? How many suspects are detained? #CrimeStats2019— uMandisi (@MantaYako) September 12, 2019
#CrimeStats2019 are the cops going to use these on purely a stats gathering thing or are they gonna use it in their day to day tactics to fight crime more effectively? Coz if they use them well they might provide for more targeted efficient policing— Mphathi Motha (@MphathiMotha) September 12, 2019
South Africa#ThoughtForTheDay #CrimeStats2019 pic.twitter.com/BzkOKwURo0— Cằṛṃī Ƙ☕ (@keancarmi) September 12, 2019
What do we do with #CrimeStats #CrimeStats2019 if the leaders of this country don't have a clear plan to curb all of these expect " I condemn............"— Catchvibe Moatshe (@IamCatchvibe) September 12, 2019