Mzansi on crime stats: 'We are at war with ourselves'

The latest crime statistics, delivered in parliament on Thursday by police minister Bheki Cele, police commissioner Khehla Sitole and SAPS statistics chief Maj-Gen Norman Sekhukhune, have shocked SA.

Gauteng and the Western Cape dominated the top 30 police stations at which most crimes were reported. The provinces have 19 stations on the list. Combined, the 30 stations recorded 20.5% of murders in SA, with most reporting an increase in the crime. The stats revealed 736 murders were committed by children.

Residential robberies increased by 0.8%, with Sandton, Nyanga and Mondeor among the hot spots.

On social media, people called for communities to work with police to take a stand against crime. Others expressed outrage.

