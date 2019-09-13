Rape victim plans 729km walk over 27 days to empower women

Twenty-seven years to the day she was raped, Leilani Kuter, will on Monday begin a 27-day journey to shine a spotlight on survival and to empower young women affected by sexual assault and gender-based violence.

The total journey will cover 729km.

Kuter, 45, the owner of Date Night SA, is from Roodepoort, Gauteng, and was brutally raped and left for dead in 1992 when she was only 18 years old.

She said her story had in many ways been a private "family secret" - but in speaking publicly about her ordeal, she hoped to empower other survivors to do the same and to free themselves from the stigma that rape carries.

Kuter said she plans to walk 27km every day for 27 days, beginning on Monday, in defiance of systemic violence against women and in celebration of their collective survival. Her walk will start in Pretoria and end with the Ruimsig park run event in Roodepoort on October 12.

With her campaign launched on donations-based crowdfunding platform, BackaBuddy, Kuter hopes to raise funds to purchase emergency comfort packs - worth R200 - to be given to girls and young women when they report sexual assault and go through the process of telling their stories.

"I will be wearing yellow, the colour the perpetrator wore when he attacked my spirit. With my BackaBuddy campaign, I hope to honour young women like Uyinene Mrwetyana, Jesse Hess, Leighandre Jegels, Lynette Volschenk and Meghan Cremer, who lost their lives due to senseless acts of violence," Kuter said.

The campaign went live August 14 and has so far raised more than R60,000 towards the fundraising target of R100,000.