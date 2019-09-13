SA snorkelling project wins international sports award

A Cape Town marine project that promotes ocean conservation by taking children from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain snorkelling has won an international award.

IAMWATER was announced as a recipient of the award in the Sport for Climate Action Collective Impact category hosted by Beyond Sport, an international pioneer that promotes social change through sport, at a ceremony in New York on Thursday night.

The non-profit organisation accomplishes this through “transformative experiences".

"We take learners on our two-day Ocean Guardians snorkelling workshops to spark a connection and love for the sea and its creatures, inspiring participants to be more conservation-minded and to want to take care of the oceans," said Hanli Prinsloo, chief executive of IAMWATER.

She said their target audience were grade 7 pupils, many of whom had not visited the ocean or knew how to swim.

"We are passionate about working with underprivileged coastal communities where, despite living [within] walking distance to the shoreline, you often find young people who have never seen the world just beneath the waves," said Prinsloo.