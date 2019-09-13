South Africa

Six men arrested for murder of young lawyer in Pietermaritzburg

13 September 2019 - 19:56 By Ernest Mabuza
KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested six suspects for the murder of a Pietermaritzburg lawyer.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Six suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of a candidate attorney outside the Saki Pacific Grill restaurant on Victoria Road in Pietermaritzburg in the early hours of Friday.

Police spokesperson Sgt Mthokozisi Ngobese said the victim, Mluleki Msomi, 25, was attending a function in the area and went outside at about 1am to sit inside his white Toyota double cab bakkie.

"He was approached by two people and gunshots were fired. The deceased died on the scene."

The first two suspects were arrested near the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Pietermaritzburg with a gun and bloody clothes.

The victim's vehicle was recovered on Milner Road where another suspect was arrested. Three other suspects were also arrested.

"All six suspects will appear in court on Monday to face charges of hijacking and murder," Ngobese said.

Austen Smith Attorneys, where Msomi started serving articles as a candidate attorney from last year, described him in a Facebook post as a friendly, dedicated young man with a big heart and an easygoing personality.

It said Msomi was due to be admitted as an attorney after serving his two years at the firm.

