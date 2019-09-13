Trauma doctors' war on death in Cape Town hospitals and 5 other highlights from Vrye Weekblad

Interpersonal violence in the city has escalated so dramatically that the number of shooting victims Prof Andrew Nicol and his team at the trauma unit have to deal with has risen from an average of 37 a month to 73. At Tygerberg, in the northern suburbs, the average is currently 107 a month.

In one month, the trauma unit treats about 1,000 patients, of whom 60% are victims of interpersonal violence, 30% are injured in road accidents and the rest suffer other trauma.

Most of them come straight from the scenes to Nicol’s team. Some broken beyond repair.

“There is a civil war out there,” Nicol says. “We get the end results. We do whatever we can to save lives.”

And when they don’t, there is no time to mourn the dead, because the next case is waiting.