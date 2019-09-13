What do Zuma and Mugabe have in common? Well, big, lavish homes for one

Apart from both being former presidents, Jacob Zuma and Robert Mugabe have something else in common: living lavishly in big mansions.

While many mourners gathered to pay their respects to the former Zimbabwean president on Thursday, some were reacting to his blue roof home.

Mugabe's home topped trending lists on Twitter as social media users took to the platform to lament the luxury he lived in.

Many condemned the magnitude of the former president's home, while others drew comparisons between it and Zuma's Nkandla.

Meanwhile, TimesLIVE reported that Zuma is currently facing the risk of losing his KZN homestead after failing to pay back VBS Mutual Bank.

In September 2016, Zuma signed a multimillion-rand loan agreement with the bank to cover the court-enforced repayments for upgrades to his homestead.