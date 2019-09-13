What do Zuma and Mugabe have in common? Well, big, lavish homes for one
Apart from both being former presidents, Jacob Zuma and Robert Mugabe have something else in common: living lavishly in big mansions.
While many mourners gathered to pay their respects to the former Zimbabwean president on Thursday, some were reacting to his blue roof home.
Mugabe's home topped trending lists on Twitter as social media users took to the platform to lament the luxury he lived in.
Many condemned the magnitude of the former president's home, while others drew comparisons between it and Zuma's Nkandla.
Meanwhile, TimesLIVE reported that Zuma is currently facing the risk of losing his KZN homestead after failing to pay back VBS Mutual Bank.
In September 2016, Zuma signed a multimillion-rand loan agreement with the bank to cover the court-enforced repayments for upgrades to his homestead.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to Mugabe's home:
A school in Binga vs the Blue Roof mansion owned by Robert Mugabe!#RobertMugabe #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/zSVV7jIQ4f— Shakespeares' Son (@RealBeefactor) September 12, 2019
Robert Mugabe's mansion, Blue Roof VS where his people live. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/gGU8LijXwO— Cathy Bulelwa Mgwayi (@MsCatheee) September 12, 2019
The Blue Roof residential where Mugabe leaves with his wife and Children , Below is a school were 700 pupils attend school any way rest in Peace Mugabe ,Papa Jesus will deal with you in heaven . pic.twitter.com/SZwwmvUZ3a— TAZ SAMBOKO (@SambokoTaz) September 13, 2019
Blue Roof has Nkandla vibes... pic.twitter.com/pRx4Gkq7rg— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) September 12, 2019
Blue Roof is the Nkandla that went to Havard🤷#Mugabe pic.twitter.com/ObtoVqe8BS— #UbabaKaBlue💙 (@Ziqubu_Fortune) September 12, 2019
No country in Africa is poor, the so called leaders use the resources to enrich themselves.. Mugabe built himself the blue roof as during the height of the economic crisis in Zimbabwe as the ultimate middle finger to the poorest of the poor who could not even afford bread. https://t.co/gaHuEv4DZz— Ms_Gupta🇿🇦 ❤️ (@African_Spring) September 12, 2019