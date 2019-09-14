South Africa

KZN serial rapist sentenced to seven life terms

14 September 2019 - 12:42 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A KZN serial rapist has been sentenced to seven life terms for rapes committed between 2014 and 2016 in the areas of Intsikeni, Chatsworth, Inanda and KwaDukuza.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A KwaZulu-Natal serial rapist has been sentenced to seven terms of life imprisonment.

Mlungisi Mjoli, 32, appeared in the Durban High Court on Friday where he was convicted on seven counts of rape which were committed between 2014 and 2016 in the areas of Intsikeni, Chatsworth, Inanda and KwaDukuza.

“His modus operandi was to break into homes during the night while he also targeted women walking alone at night. He would threaten his victims with a knife and rape them,” said KZN police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

In 2010 Mjoli was  sentenced to nine years in prison for rape. He was released on parole in 2014.

“The offences were committed between 2014 until 2016 in multiple locations. After committing his crimes he would move from one area to another while continuing to terrorise women,” said Zwane.

Zwane said that in some of the cases  Mjoli was arrested and released by the court.

“After his release he continued with his evil deeds. As police were able to link him to rapes in multiple areas, all the cases were combined,” he said.

Mjoli was also sentenced to a total of 61 years' imprisonment. He is also currently in court for dealing in and possession of drugs.

