Two men shot dead at KZN taxi rank

Two men, believed to be security guards, have been shot dead at a taxi rank in Melmoth, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

According to police. the incident took place on Friday evening.

"Two counts of murder were opened at Melmoth police station after two men were shot and killed at Melmoth taxi rank last night at 9pm," said KZN police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

The men were apparently discovered lying next to a car with two firearms beside them.