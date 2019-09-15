Correctional Services: 'We have not been informed of Bob Hewitt's parole'

The department of correctional services is yet to be informed of rapist Bob Hewitt's release on parole, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

This despite several reports on Sunday morning that a letter is doing the rounds confirming that Hewitt, once an international tennis player, will be released on September 23.

"The department is yet to be informed officially by the Parole Board on its decision. We will therefore await for such communication to reach us and then release official communication," spokesperson Singabakho Nxumal told TimesLIVE on Sunday.

Hewitt‚ who was a major name on the international professional tennis circuit‚ was convicted in March 2015 of raping two teenage tennis pupils and sexually assaulting a third in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was sentenced to six years, but was only jailed in September 2016 after an unsuccessful Constitutional Court appeal.

He has served the minimum time required to be considered for parole.

Tania Koen, who is representing victim Olivia Jasriel, told TimesLIVE on Thursday afternoon that she received confirmation from Ewald Bosman, who is based at the St Albans correctional centre in the Eastern Cape, that the parole board met with Hewitt on August 23 and he was granted parole.

“Bosman told me that Hewitt will be released from prison on September 23. We are going to challenge this decision because we believe due process was not followed. My client was not consulted,” she said.

On Wednesday, Jasriel told TimesLIVE that she was opposed to Hewitt being granted parole.

“It’s way too soon. He must serve the entire sentence,” she said.

Jasriel said she wished the justice system would not allow for offenders like Hewitt to be granted parole. She also pointed out that the lack of psychological support for victims was a problem that needed to be looked at.

“Right now things look as if the state cares more about the offenders and less about the victims. Offenders are fed, get health services, have a roof over their head while victims are left to fend for themselves,” she said.