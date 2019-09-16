Rapist Nicholas Ninow also guilty of defeating ends of justice and drug possession

Nicholas Ninow has been found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a family restaurant in Pretoria.

The judgment was handed down by Pretoria high court judge Papi Mosopa on Monday.

There were screams and insults hurled at Ninow from the public gallery after judgment was delivered and he was escorted to the holding cells.

Ninow, 21, had earlier pleaded guilty to rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. He was convicted on all three counts. He pleaded not guilty to, and was acquitted of, assault.

The court heard earlier that on the day of the incident in September 2018, Ninow had consumed “substantial” quantities of the drug Kat and alcohol.