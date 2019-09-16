Free State woman arrested after husband killed with broken bottle

A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in an argument over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the 26-year-old woman claimed that she was sleeping at their home in Bothaville, Free State, when she was woken up by her husband.

Thakeng said that following an argument, the woman stabbed the 29-year-old man in the neck with a broken bottle.

"It was still unclear what led to the argument," he added.

The man was declared dead on the scene. The woman was arrested shortly afterwards.

She appeared in the Bothaville Magistrate's Court on Monday facing a murder charge. The matter was postponed to September 25 for a formal bail application.