South Africa

Gang on the run after brazen cash-in-transit heist in KZN

16 September 2019 - 20:52 By Orrin Singh
A gang of robbers hit a G4S cash van in Mandeni, northern KZN, on Monday.
A gang of robbers hit a G4S cash van in Mandeni, northern KZN, on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Police are searching for a gang of more than 10 armed men who pulled off a brazen cash-in-transit heist in Mandeni, north of Durban, on Monday afternoon.

It is understood that the G4S vehicle came heavy under fire along the P459 provincial road between Mandeni and the N2 highway just after 4pm.

The guards stopped the armoured van and fled, while the gang used explosives to blast open the back of the vehicle and gain access to the cash.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the men made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. "Fortunately, the guards escaped with no injuries," he added.

#CrimeStats | Cash-in-transit heists decrease significantly

The scourge of deadly cash-in-transit heists in the country has declined significantly.
News
4 days ago

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, a Fidelity van was bombed by an armed gang. The incident occurred on Lesotho Street in the Mapanga area at approximately 4.20pm.

According to a source close to the investigation, the perpetrators drove up from behind and bumped the cash-in-transit van, causing the driver to lose control and roll the vehicle.

"They pointed firearms and instructed crew to exit. They then used detonated explosives to gain access to the cash ... The driver and crewman sustained minor injuries from when the vehicle rolled," said the source.

READ MORE:

Cash van blown to pieces in Joburg heist

A cash-in-transit van was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money, before the vehicle was blown up in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon.
News
6 days ago

Gotcha! Cops intercept gang of 12 en route to 'cash van heist' in Soweto

Twelve armed men were intercepted on Wednesday en route allegedly to carry out a  cash-in-transit heist in Soweto.
News
1 week ago

N2 closed after cash-in-transit heist in Cape Town

The N2 in Cape Town was closed early on Tuesday following a cash-in-transit heist overnight.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Police ignore rape of girl, 3, for four days News
  2. Ghosts of Nkandla could put buyers off Jacob Zuma homestead News
  3. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  4. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  5. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
'Dros rapist' found guilty of raping seven-year-old
X