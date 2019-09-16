‘Government is sabotaging black farmers. My ordeal proves it’
16 September 2019 - 09:00
A Limpopo farmer who has won a case against the department of rural development and land reform says the government is actively sabotaging black farmers.
Over the past 17 years the government has failed to sell David Rakgase a farm, as promised. The high court has now decided this was irrational and unconstitutional, but he is "still disappointed at the department and their attitude towards black farmers".
- For more on this article, please visit Times Select.