Jackson Mthembu's touching tribute to daughter Khwezi: 'You will always be loved'

ANC MP Jackson Mthembu has paid a touching tribute to his daughter, Khwezi Mthembu, who committed suicide earlier this year.

In two separate tweets on what would have been her 25th birthday on Sunday, Mthembu shared a picture of Khwezi, captioned, “You will always be in our hearts, Khwezi, you will always be loved.”

In another post, he shared a picture of family and friends who gathered to remember her.