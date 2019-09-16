Jackson Mthembu's touching tribute to daughter Khwezi: 'You will always be loved'
ANC MP Jackson Mthembu has paid a touching tribute to his daughter, Khwezi Mthembu, who committed suicide earlier this year.
In two separate tweets on what would have been her 25th birthday on Sunday, Mthembu shared a picture of Khwezi, captioned, “You will always be in our hearts, Khwezi, you will always be loved.”
In another post, he shared a picture of family and friends who gathered to remember her.
Our eldest daughter, Khwezi , would have turned 25 years old today had she not succumbed to depression earlier this year . Yesterday ,as family together with her friends , we remembered her well lived life . Rest in eternal peace my beautiful daughter, you will always be loved . pic.twitter.com/0RzgspVi0Z— Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) September 15, 2019
In March, Mthembu confirmed that Khwezi had died at their Pelican parliamentary village home in Cape Town. “We are in deep pain. We don't know what led her to take her own life."
South Africans rallied behind the politician.