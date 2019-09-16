South Africa

Jackson Mthembu's touching tribute to daughter Khwezi: 'You will always be loved'

16 September 2019 - 06:39 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu's eldest daughter committed suicide six months ago.
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu's eldest daughter committed suicide six months ago.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

ANC MP Jackson Mthembu has paid a touching tribute to his daughter, Khwezi Mthembu, who committed suicide earlier this year. 

In two separate tweets on what would have been her 25th birthday on Sunday, Mthembu shared a picture of Khwezi, captioned, “You will always be in our hearts, Khwezi, you will always be loved.”

In another post, he shared a picture of family and friends who gathered to remember her. 

In March, Mthembu confirmed that Khwezi had died at their Pelican parliamentary village home in Cape Town. “We are in deep pain. We don't know what led her to take her own life."

South Africans rallied behind the politician.

MORE

'Smiles restored after tragic loss'- SA congratulates Jackson Mthembu on daughter's graduation

There has been some light for the family of ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu after his daughter Khabo graduated from UCT this week.
News
5 months ago

Call about 'tragedy at home' led Jackson Mthembu to suicide scene

The office of ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has shed more light on the death of his daughter, Khwezi.
News
5 months ago

Daughter of ANC leader Jackson Mthembu commits suicide

The eldest daughter of ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has committed suicide.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Police ignore rape of girl, 3, for four days News
  2. Ghosts of Nkandla could put buyers off Jacob Zuma homestead News
  3. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  4. 'She died a slow, painful death': dad seeks justice for decapitated daughter South Africa
  5. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X