South Africa

Man bust for selling cellphone he told cops was 'stolen'

16 September 2019 - 13:43 By NONKULULEKO NJILO
A man who claimed to have been robbed of cash and a cellphone now faces charges after police discovered he had sold the phone.
A man who claimed to have been robbed of cash and a cellphone now faces charges after police discovered he had sold the phone.
Image: 123RF/emevil

A 37-year-old man who claimed he was robbed of cash and a cellphone was arrested after police discovered he had sold the phone.  

The man was expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Monday for opening a false robbery case in KwaZulu-Natal.  

The "incident" happened while the man was driving to Durban in August.

"He claimed he was travelling with three men and while they were at Morningside, the three men robbed him of his cellphone and cash."  

"A case of robbery was opened at Phoenix police station for further investigation," said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said the man was arrested after a thorough investigation.  

"The suspect was thoroughly interviewed by detectives. It was uncovered that the man had sold his cellphone in Morningside and was  not robbed. Phoenix police opened a case of defeating the ends of justice and he was charged," said Gwala.

Police issued a stern warning against opening false cases that wasted state resources.

"We will act decisively against those who open false cases," said Gwala.

READ MORE

A bogus CV, even on social media, can land you behind bars

Making bogus claims about your degree could land you in hot water — and behind bars
News
3 weeks ago

Case closed, Red Bull doesn't give you wings: R10m lawsuit for false advertising settled

Red Bull is paying out unhappy customers who claim the company falsely promised them wings after drinking the energy drink.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Police ignore rape of girl, 3, for four days News
  2. Ghosts of Nkandla could put buyers off Jacob Zuma homestead News
  3. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  4. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  5. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
'Dros rapist' found guilty of raping seven-year-old
X