Man nabbed for murder of Cape Town teacher Helga van Wyk
16 September 2019 - 18:44
A man has been arrested for the brutal murder of Cape Town school teacher Helga van Wyk, police said on Monday.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said the 29-year-old man was arrested last week.
He appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of murder and attempted murder.
Van Wyk, who was a teacher at Hoërskool Monument Park in Kraaifontein, was stabbed to death in her bed during a robbery at her home in Durbanville in June. Her husband survived the attack.
The body of the 62-year-old was found by her son.