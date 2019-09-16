Man nabbed for murder of Cape Town teacher Helga van Wyk

A man has been arrested for the brutal murder of Cape Town school teacher Helga van Wyk, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said the 29-year-old man was arrested last week.

He appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Van Wyk, who was a teacher at Hoërskool Monument Park in Kraaifontein, was stabbed to death in her bed during a robbery at her home in Durbanville in June. Her husband survived the attack.

The body of the 62-year-old was found by her son.