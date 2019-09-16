South Africa

Man nabbed for murder of Cape Town teacher Helga van Wyk

16 September 2019 - 18:44 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The man appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of murder and attempted murder.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A man has been arrested for the brutal murder of Cape Town school teacher Helga van Wyk, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said the 29-year-old man was arrested last week.

He appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Van Wyk, who was a teacher at Hoërskool Monument Park in Kraaifontein, was stabbed to death in her bed during a robbery at her home in Durbanville in June. Her husband survived the attack.

The body of the 62-year-old was found by her son.

Community in mourning after Cape Town teacher murdered at home

Community members are mourning after a popular high school teacher was killed in her home in Cape Town.
News
3 months ago

