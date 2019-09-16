Mzansi divided as YouTuber calls Malema a 'puppet'

EFF leader Julius Malema's praise for the late and former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has been criticised by many.

TimesLIVE reported last week that the EFF hosted a memorial service for Mugabe.

Speaking at the service, Malema praised Zimbabwe for obtaining freedom and said the legacy of Mugabe was that of an anti-colonialist and anti-imperialist who refused to bend the knee when faced with harsh consequences.

He said Mugabe's legacy must be celebrated.

“Many want to tell us not to celebrate president Mugabe, that we must speak badly of him, even in his death. There are imperialists and racists today who want their heroes to be our heroes, and their enemies to be our enemies,” Malema said.