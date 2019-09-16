OPINION | Attacks on foreign nationals may constitute terrorism

In addition to the constitutional framework, South Africa is also bound by the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (African Charter). Article 24 of the African Charter provides that: “All peoples shall have the right to a general satisfactory environment favourable to their development”. South Africa cannot claim to meet this commitment in the face of the persistent xenophobic attacks, either overlooked or fuelled by our own politicians over the course of the last decade.

In response to the crisis, the African Commission of Human and Peoples’ Rights issued a statement condemning the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, and reminded South Africa of its obligations under the African Charter – including to ensure that all persons, including foreign nationals, enjoy the rights and freedoms guaranteed in the African Charter, without discrimination.

It further called on the government of South Africa to ensure that security measures to protect foreign nationals are reinforced; for a commission of inquiry to be established to investigate the recent attacks; and for the government to take deliberate and urgent action to address the underlying social and economic conditions that ferment sentiments against foreign nations.

Notably, the statement also urged all persons, including politicians and community leaders, to refrain from statements or actions that stoke, incite or encourage anti-foreign sentiments and violence against foreign nationals.

These are important recommendations, and should be heeded – but they can go further. In our view, the current xenophobic attacks may further meet the definition of domestic terrorist activity.

In terms of the Protection Against Terrorism Act, “terrorist activity” is defined as, among others, “any act committed in or outside the Republic, which involves the systematic, repeated or arbitrary use of violence by any means or method” and “which is intended to intimidate, or to induce or cause feelings of insecurity within, the public, or a segment of the public, with regard to its security, including its economic security, or to induce, cause or spread feelings of terror, fear or panic in a civilian population”.

The definition adds that this act must be “committed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, for the purpose of the advancement of an individual or collective political, religious, ideological or philosophical motive, objective, cause or undertaking”.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are best placed to determine whether these attacks may be defined as domestic terrorism. In making their determinations, both the SAPS and NPA should be cautious not to misuse such legislation to curb the legitimate exercise of fundamental rights.

However, whether or not the current attacks constitute domestic terrorist activity should be contemplated in the current discourse – particularly if the violence persists in the absence of effective measures to address it – and should compel the relevant authorities to treat this crisis with the appropriate level of seriousness.