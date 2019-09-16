South Africa

Paint thrown at recently renamed Rietondale High School in Pretoria

16 September 2019 - 15:01 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The wall on which the school's new name appears was vandalised on the weekend.
Image: Panyaza Lesufi

The recently renamed Rietondale High School was vandalised at the weekend, the department of education said on Monday afternoon.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said a wall at the school, formerly known as Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd, was vandalised.

Mabona said taps and shower heads at the school were also damaged.

The department renamed the school in August.

"We are saddened that you have such vandalism at the school. We want to caution people who are doing this to stop because we are not going to stop transforming our schooling environment," he said.

Mabona said the department would not be deterred from ridding Gauteng schools of apartheid-era names and symbols.

