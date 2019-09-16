Rica surveillance of journalists ruled unconstitutional in high court

The South Gauteng high court has ruled that the government's use of the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act - commonly known as Rica - to place journalists under surveillance is unlawful.

The ruling comes after investigative journalism centre amaBhungane filed a challenge to the court in 2017 to review the use of Rica to place their managing partner, Sam Sole, under surveillance.

Sole's phone communications were intercepted when he led an investigation into the NPA's decision to drop corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma - prompting amaBhungane to demand a reason behind the decision.

It was then confirmed that a judge's order had been signed to allow the use of Rica, although the intentions behind the surveillance were not disclosed.