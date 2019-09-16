The people who sparked the xenophobic violence

Angry and resentful

While he was pleading for peace, the majority of the group, still jeering, got up and marched out of the park, clearly dissatisfied with Buthelezi’s stance.

They were angry and resentful that Cele had postponed the urgent imbizo.

The hostel residents eventually came back to the park, where Buthelezi was carrying on with his address. He called on them to stop the looting and violence. “In a situation of conflict, it is dangerous to tar everyone with the same brush. Even where there are valid complaints against an individual, we cannot take the law into our own hands,” he said.

When he had finished speaking, a number of people took to the stage to air their grievances. They expressed considerable anger towards migrants, blaming them for many of the socioeconomic problems South Africans face. Some of the comments, though grossly xenophobic, were met with cheers and approval from the crowd.

One man said: “People of South Africa, there is only one thing that we have come for here today. Kuzabakho uxolo mhla ugovernment lo usiphetheyo wathatha amaforeyna wawabeka lapho asuka khona. [There will only be peace when the government in charge of us deports all the foreigners back to their countries.]

“Let’s not be confused by old people here in South Africa. In America, there were talks of building a tall wall to prevent foreigners from entering their country. Why should we not do the same?” he asked, to mass approval.

Another man said: “Shenge, government must give the day when the foreigners will go to their countries. The president must give us the day when the foreigners will leave the country.”

Yet another man, who identified himself as Bongani Ngubane, complained about housing. “We, people of South Africa, don’t have houses. The government has taken houses and given them to foreign nationals. We want to know when are they returning our houses,” he said.

“When are we getting our houses?” he continued. “When is government going to take a stand and give us our houses?

“Government must see where they are going to place these people. Government must find them a place, but not here in South Africa.”

The crowd cheered in approval, some shouting, “Sikhathele [We have had enough]”, others, “Izindlu zethu [Our houses]”.

Violent aftermath

When the meeting ended, the hostel dwellers left the park and marched down Jules Street, smashing windows and throwing rocks. As they got to Jeppestown, they became even more violent. The mob splintered and made its way to various parts of Johannesburg and, by the end of the night, two people had been killed, a number injured and a mosque petrol bombed.

Many of the hostel residents were talking about the same issues: housing shortages, unemployment, inequality and the proliferation of drugs in their communities. But their extreme xenophobia played on dangerous and chauvinistic stereotypes of migrants from other African countries.

Siphiwe Mhlongo, the chairperson of the hostel izinduna in Gauteng, said they were condemning the destruction and physical harm but cautioned against dismissing people’s concerns because they had committed violence.

“Their concerns and complaints are that companies are taking advantage of foreign nationals. They are paying them a low salary and also in housing department, there are suspicions that they [foreigners] are buying houses. That’s why people are delayed to be getting their houses,” he said.

“And thirdly, is the drugs. There is a belief that drugs came with them. So that’s the main three issues that are of great concern to our people,” Mhlongo said.

“We are condemning this violence. We want it to stop.” But Mhlongo said hostel residents were furious when Cele postponed the imbizo and government failed to meet with them. “They are angry because they don’t have answers. We must stop this thing now,” he said.

Lack of government

Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said: “The minister wants to see an end to the violence and also have more permanent solutions to the unrest. As we speak, discussions are ongoing to get finality on a new date. These talks are alongside izinduna, who have agreed to the postponement and are leaders of the communities.”

Ndaba said he believed people were acting violently because they were frustrated, hungry and feeling powerless. “Because they see the lack of this government. I think it is something like that. We are appealing again to this government.”