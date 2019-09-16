WATCH LIVE | Dros 'rape' judgment under way

Pretoria High Court judge Papi Mosopa is delivering judgment in the case against Nicholas Ninow, who pleaded guilty to raping a seven-year-old girl at a restaurant.

Ninow, 21, also admitted to possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. He pleaded not guilty to assault. The state withdrew a charge of kidnapping.

The court has heard that on the day of the alleged incident in September 2018, Ninow had consumed “substantial” amounts of a drug called Kat - the common name for Methcathinone - and alcohol before and when he went to the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria.