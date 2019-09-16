WATCH | Ramaphosa booed at Mugabe’s funeral in Zimbabwe

President Cyril Ramaphosa was met with a hostile reception from the crowd at former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's state funeral in Harare at the weekend.

Ramaphosa was booed by mourners who were gathered at the National Sports Stadium when he took to the podium to deliver his speech.

The funeral was attended by several heads of state.

In the video that has been doing rounds on social media, a wave of jeers, boos and whistles interrupted Ramaphosa's speech as he started his eulogy for Mugabe, who died aged 95.