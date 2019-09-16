'You can never tell her she's safe': in just one year 54,000 Gauteng women were victims of violent crime

Lucia Mokanyane joined the protest against gender-based violence in Sandton on Friday because she was tired of lying to her daughter.

“It’s heartbreaking because you can never tell her ‘you’re safe’ while you know they’re not safe anywhere," she said.

She was among hundreds of men and women at the march asking government and the private sector to intervene in the killing of women and children.

As a mother, she said, she had to make sure that she and her nine-year-old daughter lived in a country where women and children were protected.