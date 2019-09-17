Durban teens arrested for fellow pupil's death put in place of safety

Two Sastri College pupils, aged 14 and 15, who were arrested in connection with the death of a fellow pupil have been placed in a Durban place of safety.

The two appeared at the juvenile court in Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday where they face murder charges.

They first appeared in court on Monday where their preliminary inquiry was rolled over to Tuesday. The inquiry will investigate the facts of the case, how it should proceed and the criminal capacity of the minors.

The teens were arrested after 15-year-old Moyeni Walter was shot in the vicinity of the school on Thursday and died in hospital on Friday.

His family told TimesLIVE on Saturday they believed Moyeni was killed because he refused to give another boy money.

The matter is being heard in a closed court and media are not allowed to attend proceedings or name the teens because they are minors.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said that the boys had been put in a place of safety pending their bail hearing.

Kara was not able to provide a date for their next appearance.

Meanwhile, KZN MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu said on Monday that the boys had been suspended from school.