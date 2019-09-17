Fight for schoolchildren to get subsidy, even if they do not have papers, heads to court

A court challenge will be heard from Wednesday against the Eastern Cape education department's decision to withhold funding for pupils without identity documents, passports, or permits.

Many of the affected pupils are growing up with extended family members who struggle to obtain the necessary documentation for the children when their parents are no longer around, says the Legal Resources Centre.

“The children are often born at home and their births are not registered within 30 days as provided for in the Birth and Death Registration Act. This is either due to a lack of resources to travel to the nearest Home Affairs office, or due to an inability to produce all the documents that are required by Home Affairs to register a birth.”

The centre says some schools in the province have well over 100 pupils that are undocumented. “In practice, this means that the funding and resources that they receive for the documented learners have to be distributed among all the learners. This affects negatively on all the learners in the school, as resources that are meant for 300 learners, are now being used to educated and feed 400 children. The result is that the rights of the entire school are being infringed,” the centre argues.

The centre is representing the Centre for Child Law and the school governing body of Phakamisa High School against the education department in the Makhanda High Court. The case is set down for Wednesday and Thursday.

The decision to stop funding undocumented pupils was communicated to schools in the Eastern Cape in March 2016.

The Legal Resources Centre challenged the decision on the basis that it was unconstitutional and unlawful as it violated undocumented pupils' rights to basic education, equality, and dignity. Since 2016, it says undocumented children in the province have not received funding for teachers, textbooks, scholar transport, school nutrition, school furniture, or any other funding that is allocated in terms of the paper budget of the schools.