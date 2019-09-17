'I will finish my term', declares public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was questioned after several courts reviewed and set aside a number of her reports. She said that the ruling, which cemented the remedial actions in her reports as binding, was both a gift and a curse as it has given people power to head to court to review the said reports then use those judgments as ammunition against her.

According to Mkhwebane, people are using the few review applications against her office to judge her competence.

“Worse, review applications have been weaponised and stigmatised. Whereas, ordinarily, a review [like an appeal] is an option available to the aggrieved to try another forum in search for a different outcome and should not be seen as an indictment on the decision-maker in the disputed outcome, in our case, mere applications for review have become a yardstick to measure competence,” she said.

Mkhwebane argued that when a court judge’s ruling is successfully appealed, people do not question the judge’s competence.

“There are judges who sent people to long prison terms only for the courts to come back many years later to set the affected inmates free on the grounds that they were wrongly convicted.

“Nothing ever happens to such judges. It is said that they have decisional independence and that any action would threaten this independence. But the public protector too has decisional independence and yet I get punitive personal cost orders,” Mkhwebane said.

- SowetanLIVE