Joy over children's deaths: BLF's Lindsay Maasdorp says he'll be in court this time

Black First Land First (BLF) confirmed it would be attending the racial hatred case launched by trade union Solidarity against the party and its spokesman, Lindsay Maasdorp.

"Yes, I will be attending," Maasdorp confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Solidarity filed the hate speech complaint against the BLF at the equality court on February 14 2019 after receiving a mandate from the parents of the Hoërskool Driehoek disaster victims.

A walkway collapsed at the school earlier this year, killing four pupils and leaving scores injured.

Solidarity pressed the complaint after Maasdorp celebrated the deaths of four young white pupils on social media.

"I would 'mourn' the deaths of the victims if they turned out to be black but 'celebrate' them if they were white.

"If our God has finally intervened and our ancestors have petitioned and seen that these white land thieves have now died then I definitely celebrate it. I celebrate the death of our enemies, their children, their cats and their dogs. That is our position," he wrote.

The case was postponed in August to Tuesday after the BLF did not show up at the scheduled hearing.