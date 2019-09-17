South Africa

KZN teacher charged with raping pupil, 13, and trying to abort her baby

17 September 2019 - 16:00 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A KZN teacher is accused of raping and trying to terminate the pregnancy of a 13-year-old pupil.
A KZN teacher is accused of raping and trying to terminate the pregnancy of a 13-year-old pupil.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher who allegedly impregnated a 13-year-old pupil and then attempted to terminate the pregnancy has been charged with rape and attempted murder.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the 51-year-old teacher at a high school in Mkhindini Reserve, north of Durban, is expected to apply for bail in the Melmoth magistrate’s court next week.

"It is alleged that the suspect, who is a teacher in one of the high schools in Mkhindini Reserve, manipulated a minor into believing that they were having a love affair from February until earlier this month," said Gwala.

"The suspect allegedly had a sexual relationship with the minor, who was a pupil at the school. She fell pregnant and informed the suspect of the pains she was experiencing."

The teacher allegedly gave the girl tablets, claiming they were for pain relief.

"The victim became very sick and was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where it was discovered that the tablets were for the termination of pregnancy," said Gwala.

READ MORE:

Top MP helps mom struggling with cops after rape of 3-year-old

A senior parliamentarian has stepped in after a Cape Town mother had to make five attempts to report the rape of her three-year-old daughter.
News
9 hours ago

Post Office fires employee suspected of killing Uyinene Mrwetyana

The man arrested for the rape and murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana has been summarily dismissed from the Post Office.
News
5 hours ago

KZN serial rapist sentenced to seven life terms

A KwaZulu-Natal serial rapist has been sentenced to seven terms of life imprisonment.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Police ignore rape of girl, 3, for four days News
  2. Ghosts of Nkandla could put buyers off Jacob Zuma homestead News
  3. Teen 'hijackers' stopped in their tracks after trying to outrun flying squad South Africa
  4. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  5. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
X