KZN teacher charged with raping pupil, 13, and trying to abort her baby

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher who allegedly impregnated a 13-year-old pupil and then attempted to terminate the pregnancy has been charged with rape and attempted murder.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the 51-year-old teacher at a high school in Mkhindini Reserve, north of Durban, is expected to apply for bail in the Melmoth magistrate’s court next week.

"It is alleged that the suspect, who is a teacher in one of the high schools in Mkhindini Reserve, manipulated a minor into believing that they were having a love affair from February until earlier this month," said Gwala.

"The suspect allegedly had a sexual relationship with the minor, who was a pupil at the school. She fell pregnant and informed the suspect of the pains she was experiencing."

The teacher allegedly gave the girl tablets, claiming they were for pain relief.

"The victim became very sick and was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where it was discovered that the tablets were for the termination of pregnancy," said Gwala.