No, Ninow, I don’t believe your self-serving lies, judge tells child rapist

The seven-year-old girl who testified against Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow was a credible witness even though she appeared confused at the start, Judge Papi Masopa said in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Masopa, who found the 21-year-old guilty of rape, defeating the ends of justice and possession of drugs, said that even though the rapist pleaded guilty, he never fully explained what he was doing in the women’s toilet.





GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT