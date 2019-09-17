Old SA flag: Four must-read stories on AfriForum's Ernst Roets vs Nelson Mandela Foundation

The Nelson Mandela Foundation's court battle with AfriForum's head of policy Ernst Roets came to an end on Tuesday.

The foundation had charged that Roets' display of the old SA flag on Twitter was in contempt of court. However, the equality court dismissed the application by the foundation, ruling that Roets had not been in contempt of court.

Here is what you need to know about the case:

Old flag and hate speech

On August 21, Gauteng deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo ruled that the intention behind the display of the old SA flag was to incite feelings of white supremacy against black people, and therefore this equated to hate speech.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation had brought the application to court, wanting the display of the old SA flag to be declared hate speech.