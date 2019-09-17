Panyaza Lesufi slams new Afrikaans university: ‘Don’t remind us of apartheid’

According to Cape Talk, the R300m university in Pretoria has been funded by donations and trade union group Solidarity.

Speaking on the radio station, Lesufi said the idea of the university was started “out of anger” when universities across the country began changing their language policies to promote inclusivity.

“It’s very important to understand where we come from, that there was a certain language that was used to oppress people in this country,” he said.

He also defended himself against accusations that he was anti-Afrikaans, adding that he believed all languages should be treated equally.

“We're not saying this because we are attacking Afrikaans but because the message of 'we only need one language' is bad.”