South Africa

Parents jailed for child abuse after toddler found burnt and beaten

17 September 2019 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE
Northern Cape parents who brutally attacked their 21-month-old boy have been served with 10 years imprisonment.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Burnt and beaten by his own parents, a 21-month-old boy was rescued by a non-profit organisation (NGO) in the Northern Cape, which alerted police to his circumstances.

This month, both parents were found guilty, Northern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi said in a statement.

The Galeshewe regional court sentenced them both to 10 years imprisonment for child abuse and five years for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mooi said the parents were arrested on November 21 2018 at Galeshewe, Kimberley, after a local NGO reported the matter to the police.

"The victim was found with a swollen eye, several injury marks on his back, face and chest. His buttocks were also severely burnt and covered with black crust and blisters."

The couple remained in custody after their arrest.

Mooi said their bail was successfully opposed by the investigating officer, Sgt Cindy de Jong of Galeshewe family violence, child protection and sexual offence unit (FCS).

"The police condemn any form of abuse and will continue to fight crimes committed against women and children by ensuring that perpetrators face the full might of the law," said Lt-Col Mooi.

