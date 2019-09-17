Tshwane mall evacuated as man threatens to blow up bank

Menlyn Maine shopping centre, east of Tshwane, was evacuated on Tuesday after a man threatened to blow up a bank there.

Emergency services responded quickly to reports that a man had threatened to detonate bombs inside the bank.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that he demanded a substantial sum of money.

Police spokesperson Capt Colette Weilbach said the man, in his 50s, entered the branch about 11.15am.

“He handed a note over to the bank teller who helped him. The note said there was a bomb planted inside the bank.”

“The security immediately reacted and evacuated the whole shopping centre. The SAPS responded and arrested the man inside the bank.”

A firearm was confiscated.

“The SAPS bomb disposal and K9 units were called out and are still on the scene to inspect a device that was found. The shopping centre is not declared as safe yet.”