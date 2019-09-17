SABC executives advised to get 'close protection', parliament told

The lives of SABC executives who are trying to turn the troubled broadcaster around have been threatened, parliament was told on Tuesday.

SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini told MPs that a security assessment conducted by the police's crime intelligence unit found that the lives of almost all key executives at the forefront of the clean-up and renewal at the corporation were at risk.

“In fact, for almost all of them it was recommended that they must have close protection everywhere they go,” he said.

Makhathini said that after a failed assassination attempt on the corporation's chief audit executive Thami Zikode in June, the SABC approached the police to do the assessment.

Makhathini led an SABC team to parliament to brief the communications portfolio committee about the broadcaster's turnaround strategy. The briefing was also to update the committee on the status of implementation of recommendations made by the public protector in 2014, the auditor-general, the SABC's own internal forensic report and by parliament's ad hoc committee, which investigated the broadcaster in 2016.