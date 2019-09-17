That's not to be sneezed at! Cape Town pollen count hits record high

The pollen count in Cape Town has reached a new record, at almost five times the level regarded as "very high".

The amount of tree pollen in the air is 14% higher than it was a decade ago, the University of Cape Town Lung Institute said on Tuesday.

Tree pollen levels had "surged to a whopping 235 grains per cubic metre," said Jonny Peter, head of the institute's allergy unit.

A count of less than five grains is considered low, while a daily count greater than 50 grains is considered very high. Peter said plane, pine, cypress and oak tree pollen were the main culprits as the trees entered their flowering cycle.

"The good winter rain followed by unusually warm weather early in September offers a likely explanation for these high concentrations of tree pollen," said Peter.