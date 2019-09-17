Toyota Corolla and VW Polo speedsters caught on R21 highway in police blitz

The Gauteng traffic police high-speed unit arrested two motorists in separate incidents for reckless and negligent driving during a special operation conducted on the R21 on Monday night.

The first arrest was that of a 31-year old man driving a VW Polo just after 7pm.

He was found driving at an average speed of 179 km/h in a prescribed maximum limit of 120km/h.

In the second incident, a man was arrested at 8.50pm after being found driving a Toyota Corolla at an average speed of 184 km/h.

The drivers were detained at Olifantsfontein police station and Lyttelton police station respectively and are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said: "The department will continue to raise alarm about the growing pattern where drivers intentionally violate traffic rules resulting in many unnecessary fatal crashes.

"It is our responsibility to stamp our authority on the roads and ensure that this unwarranted conduct by drivers on our roads does not continue unabated."

"Our law-enforcement agencies will continue to conduct operations on all the major routes with a special focus on drunken driving, overloading, driving without licences, reckless and negligent driving, particularly given the high rate of fatalities that the province continues to experience."