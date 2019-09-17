South Africa

Truck torched, road barricaded as protests flare up in Hout Bay

17 September 2019 - 12:16 By Dan Meyer and Nonkululeko Njilo
A truck was torched at a power depot in Hangberg, Hout Bay, on Monday night after protesters blocked off roads.
A truck was torched at a power depot in Hangberg, Hout Bay, on Monday night after protesters blocked off roads.
Image: Twitter/@RiotandAttackSA

A truck was torched and police are on high alert in Cape Town after a public meeting in Hangberg, Hout Bay, where a service-delivery discussion became heated on Monday night. 

Police spokesperson Const Sandiswa Belinda Saula said 50 people barricaded Harbour Road with building materials after the meeting to prevent anyone gaining access, before attacking a power depot site where a truck was set alight. 

"Kindly be advised that a case of public violence has been opened for investigation. According to reports, Hout Bay police can confirm that yesterday about 7pm a public meeting was conducted in Hangberg regarding service delivery issues," she said.  

"A group of 50 people gathered after the meeting and the road was barricaded with building material, rocks and other objects to prevent any vehicles from entering the harbour.

"Public order police service monitored the situation. Circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated with no arrests made so far," she said. 

No injuries were reported.

Vehicles were overturned and building materials burned as protesters closed off Harbour Road in Hout Bay on Tuesday.
Vehicles were overturned and building materials burned as protesters closed off Harbour Road in Hout Bay on Tuesday.
Image: City of Cape Town

The protests flared up again early on Tuesday.

"Today about 50 people blocked the entrance to Hangberg. The area is being monitored by police."

City law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that protesters had lit fires in the road, vandalised a construction site and stolen tools. 

He said authorities were on scene to manage the situation.

"Harbour Road, Hout Bay, has been closed. Protesters are making fires in the road again. Contractors' scaffolding is being used to fuel the fire. All agencies are converging to manage the situation," he said.

MyCiTi bus services were disrupted and authorities warned residents to avoid the area. 

Dyason said a councillor would address the protesters about their concerns. 

MORE

#CrimeStats | Truck hijackings down while arson attacks increase

Truck hijackings in the country have decreased, but cases of arson and malicious damage to property are on the rise.
News
5 days ago

Driver threatened with gun, truck petrol-bombed on N1 in Cape Town

A truck was petrol bombed by three men on the N1 in Cape Town on Wednesday morning, metro police said, while in Midrand, a truck was looted after an ...
News
1 week ago

Angry students block road in protest after robbers shoot sleeping man

Police are looking for three men who allegedly robbed and shot a 23-year-old man believed to be a student at the University of Zululand while he was ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Police ignore rape of girl, 3, for four days News
  2. Ghosts of Nkandla could put buyers off Jacob Zuma homestead News
  3. Teen 'hijackers' stopped in their tracks after trying to outrun flying squad South Africa
  4. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  5. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
'Dros rapist' found guilty of raping seven-year-old
X