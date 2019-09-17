South Africa

WATCH | Man shot as Durban rivals clash in Newlands East

17 September 2019 - 18:05 By Orrin Singh

Police in Newlands East, Durban, are investigating charges of attempted murder following an altercation in which one person was shot on Sunday. 

Footage of the incident emerged on social media after Intelligence Bureau SA, an investigative network operating throughout SA, posted the video on Facebook on Tuesday.

In the video community members can be heard screaming while a group of men face off, brandishing weapons, including a panga.

A man in a grey T-shirt then appears with a gun and fires three shots followed by wails and screams from onlookers and neighbours.  

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said police reported to the scene on Tandipa Road soon after the incident took place. 

"It is alleged that it was an altercation between two rivals that left one of the members shot in the right thigh. The bullet exited in the buttock. He was also stabbed in the neck. He was taken to the nearest hospital," she said. 

She said a 29-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday and a firearm was recovered.

