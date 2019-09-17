Wife stabbed to death, husband wounded at Hluleka Reserve on the Wild Coast

A woman was killed and her husband gravely wounded in a stabbing incident in the Hluleka Reserve, near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Independent sources within the emergency medical service, who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity, said the couple were in the province ahead of a wedding.

It is understood that the woman was stabbed repeatedly and died at the scene.

Her husband survived and is currently in a critical condition.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the couple had been staying at the reserve.

“The wife was stabbed to death and the husband is being treated at a private hospital in Mthatha."

This is a developing story