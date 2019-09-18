South Africa

Bloemfontein couple arrested for 'road rage' attack on medical student

18 September 2019 - 14:05 By timeslive
A medical student was allegedly attacked by a couple in a road rage incident in Bloemfontein on Sunday night.
Image: 123rf/ Keisuke Kai

A couple will stand trial for assault after being arrested by Free State police in connection with an alleged road rage incident.

The couple, aged 36 and 48, stand accused of attacking a 19-year-old medical student at the University of the Free State in Westdene, Bloemfontein.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday September 15 at about 11.30pm.

"The victim was apparently on the way to fetch her brother from a church in Heuwelsig when the two pounced on her," said police in a statement.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on October 8.

