Cape Town jewellery heist suspects have previous convictions, court hears

One of the men who allegedly robbed a Cape Town jewellery store was out on bail for another robbery, while another had an arrest warrant out on him.

Lizo Hangana and Siviwe Makiva appeared briefly on Wednesday in the Wynberg magistrate's court, where it emerged they had previous convictions.

The men were arrested by a detective from Kirstenhof police station on August 19 after they and two others, who are still at large, allegedly walked into a jewellery store at the Blue Route Mall in Tokai and smashed the display cases to steal the contents.

The robbery was captured on CCTV cameras and showed the intruders smashing display cabinets.