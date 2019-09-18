South Africa

Cape Town jewellery heist suspects have previous convictions, court hears

18 September 2019 - 16:11 By Aron Hyman
Two men arrested for a string of jewellery store heists in Cape Town will remain in custody until their next court appearance on October 15.
Two men arrested for a string of jewellery store heists in Cape Town will remain in custody until their next court appearance on October 15.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

One of the men who allegedly robbed a Cape Town jewellery store was out on bail for another robbery, while another had an arrest warrant out on him.

Lizo Hangana and Siviwe Makiva appeared briefly on Wednesday in the Wynberg magistrate's court, where it emerged they had previous convictions.

The men were arrested by a detective from Kirstenhof police station on August 19 after they and two others, who are still at large, allegedly walked into a jewellery store at the Blue Route Mall in Tokai and smashed the display cases to steal the contents.

The robbery was captured on CCTV cameras and showed the intruders smashing display cabinets. 

The detective, who was walking through the mall when the robbery happened, confronted the perpetrators and a gunfight ensued. 

The Blue Route robbery was the last in a six-week spree of jewellery heists, which began at Diamond Works, opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre in the city centre. Other targets included the Mount Nelson Hotel, the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village in Green Point, Kenilworth Centre and Cavendish Square in Claremont.

Hangana, who limped into court during his last appearance, told the court on Wednesday that he was out on R1,000 bail for a business robbery in Bellville. 

The case was postponed until October 15 for a bail application. The suspects will remain in custody. 

MORE

One dead, four arrested as police take on alleged jewellery heist gang

Police shot one man dead and arrested four others during a shootout with a gang who allegedly robbed a jewellery store at the Mall of Africa on ...
News
6 days ago

Jewellery robbers that wore government-issued overalls appear in court

Two men believed to be part of an armed gang that pulled off a heist at a jewellery store at Westville's Pavilion shopping mall last week while ...
News
2 weeks ago

Armed gangs strike two Durban shopping centres

A jewellery store - located at Durban's Pavilion shopping mall - was hit by a gang of armed men on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Teen 'hijackers' stopped in their tracks after trying to outrun flying squad South Africa
  2. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  3. The people who sparked the xenophobic violence South Africa
  4. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa
  5. Watsons: If Gavin was murdered, we know who did it South Africa

Latest Videos

Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
Idols star Thami Shobede remembered at emotional memorial
X