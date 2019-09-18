Firefighters injured during Langa fire

Two firefighters were injured during a fire at an informal settlement in Langa, Cape Town on Tuesday evening, the city said.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a fire broke out at the Joe Slovo informal settlement before 8pm on Tuesday.

The team which responded to the blaze saw the extent of the fire and called for more resources, Carelse said.

He said several informal structures were destroyed and the fire was extinguished at 9:40pm.

“All persons were accounted for, however two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were transported to a private hospital.”

The cause of the fire is unknown.