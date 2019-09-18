God vs the law: Ban on spanking will tear families apart, warns lobby group

Lobby group Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA) says a recent Constitutional Court ruling has left parents with a dilemma: obey God or obey the law.

The apex court on Wednesday upheld a high court ruling that effectively does away with the common-law defence of reasonable chastisement when spanking a child.

The case has its origins in the conviction of a Johannesburg father for assaulting his 13-year-old son. The father later argued in his defence that he was administering moderate and reasonable chastisement under common law.

But the high court ruled that this was unconstitutional, on the grounds that it violated the child's right not to be discriminated against on the basis of age, equal protection of the law, dignity, freedom from all forms of violence and degradation, and bodily and psychological integrity.