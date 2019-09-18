South Africa

Hawks nab examiner at KZN drivers licence testing centre for bribery

18 September 2019 - 10:36 By Orrin Singh
A drivers licence examiner at the Mthonjaneni municipality in Melmoth, KZN, was caught soliciting a bribe during an undercover Hawks sting operation on Tuesday.
A drivers licence examiner at the Mthonjaneni municipality in Melmoth, KZN, was caught soliciting a bribe during an undercover Hawks sting operation on Tuesday.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 34-year-old female examiner was arrested at a drivers licence testing centre in northern KwaZulu-Natal during a sting operation conducted by the Hawks on Tuesday. 

The women, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE but cannot be revealed until she appears in court, was an employee of the Mthonjaneni municipality in Melmoth and based at the drivers licence testing centre of the traffic department. 

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said members from Durban's Serious Corruption Investigation made the arrest in an undercover sting operation. 

"It is alleged that the complainant went to the traffic department at Mthonjaneni municipality in Melmoth to renew her professional driver's permit (PDP).

"She was allegedly informed that her left eye cannot see at all. The suspect then demanded cash in order to assist her. The matter was reported to the directorate for priority crime investigation (Hawks) for investigation."

Mhlongo said the suspect was caught with cash that was taken from the complainant.

"She was immediately placed under arrest and charged with corruption and is due to appear in the Melmoth magistrate's court today," said Mhlongo. 

Listen to the latest episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly

Shocking #CrimeStats & the authoritarian EFF

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

KZN robbers flee on foot after crashing getaway vehicle

One man was arrested and several others are on the run following a high-speed chase after an armed robbery at a store in Isipingo, south of Durban, ...
News
1 day ago

Hawks nab fake Cape Town brigadier and cops warn of bogus KZN captain

A former police reservist in the Western Cape has been arrested on charges of fraud and corruption for preying on victims of crime.
News
1 week ago

Police confiscate R1m worth of dagga on KZN freeway

Police confiscated another large consignment of dagga on a KwaZulu-Natal freeway on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Teen 'hijackers' stopped in their tracks after trying to outrun flying squad South Africa
  2. The people who sparked the xenophobic violence South Africa
  3. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  4. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa
  5. Watsons: If Gavin was murdered, we know who did it South Africa

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
X