Praise for man who 'defused' bank bomb drama in Pretoria

A security manager who struck up a casual conversation with a man threatening to blow up a Pretoria bank on Tuesday has been applauded for the way he and his team handed the situation.

The 50-year-old man handed a teller a note at around 11:20am indicating that a bomb had been planted inside the bank at the Menlyn Maine shopping centre.

Fidelity Services Group said in a statement on Wednesday that its site manager Nico Vermeulen and his team had “managed a volatile situation” as the drama unfolded.

The cashier played along but subtly pressed a panic button.

Vermeulen entered the bank, pretending to be a customer, and quietly joined a queue leading to the teller who triggered the alarm.