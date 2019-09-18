Protesters disrupt auction of 'evicted' family’s Cape Town house

“Evictions that lead to homelessness are illegal and unconstitutional,” said Nkosikhona Swaartbooi, a member of housing activist group Reclaim The City. “Where was the alternative housing for this man and his family?”

GroundUp received word on Tuesday from the City of Cape Town’s media liaison office that the city was investigating the eviction.

Koch announced just before the auction began that the Plein Street property had been illegally occupied and that all legal processes had been followed to accommodate the residents.

“The council jumped through all the necessary hoops and gave the people more than adequate time,” said Koch.

Kenneth Blaine and his son Alain remained outside the house in Woodstock during the auction. When questioned about the auctioneer’s comments, they reaffirmed their claim that they had been given no options for alternative housing - and no warning of eviction.

“We had nowhere to go,” said Joanne Blaine, Alain’s wife. “They didn’t tell us anything.”

However, after the auction was disrupted, GroundUp spoke to a member of Reclaim The City, who said the family had come to one of the organisation’s meetings more than a week before the eviction took place to ask for the group’s assistance.

“That is how we knew to come yesterday,” he said.

Nevertheless, he added: “I don’t think they knew what was going to happen.”

Members of other organisations were at the auction, protesting against the sale of different properties, including a community garden in Bonteheuwel and a disputed lot in Steenberg.

Originally published by GroundUp.