Schoolboys allegedly given alcohol, raped by two teachers and admin clerk

Two teachers and an administrative clerk have been arrested for alleged child rape, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said the trio allegedly lured three boys aged between 14 and 17 to one of their homes, ostensibly to assist them with homework.

Mdleleni said the schoolboys were allegedly given alcohol and raped.

She said one of the boys was allegedly raped in June and the two others in August, but a case had only been opened last week.

The three suspects, aged between 30 and 49, were arrested at the weekend.

They were expected to appear in the Ngcobo Magistrate's Court soon.

The department of education spokesperson, Mali Mtima, said they became aware of the case last week.

Mtima said the teachers were suspended on Friday.